Tamil Nadu 10th, 11th Result 2025 Official Date Out: Know When & Where to Check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has officially announced the release date for the TN SSLC (Class 10) and Class 11 Results 2025. As per the latest update, the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2025 will be declared on Friday, May 16, 2025, in the morning, followed by the TN Class 11 Result 2025 in the afternoon.

Where to Check TN Board Results 2025

Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Board Exams 2025 can view their results online at the official portal: dge.tn.gov.in

In addition to the website, digital marksheets will be available on DigiLocker. Students can log in using their registered credentials to access and download their result documents.

How to Check TN SSLC & Class 11 Result 2025 Online

Visit the official result website: dge.tn.gov.in

Click on: TN SSLC Result 2025" (for Class 10) - TN Class 11 Result 2025 (for Class 11)

Enter your registration number and date of birth

Click on Submit

Your marks will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet for future reference

Get Your TN Result 2025 via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through the DigiLocker app or via digilocker.gov.in. Use your Aadhaar-linked mobile number or credentials registered with the board to log in and download the digital copy of your marksheet.