Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University Admissions 2025-26 Open for UG, PG, and Diploma Courses – Apply by June 24
Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University has announced admissions for the academic year 2025–26. The university is inviting applications for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in traditional and modern fields.
Courses Offered
Admissions are open for the following courses:
- Drawing and Painting
- Music
- Theatre Arts
- Telugu Language and Literature
- Tourism
- Journalism
- Yoga
These programs aim to promote Telugu culture and provide skill-based education in creative and professional domains.
Application Deadlines
- Without late fee: Apply on or before June 24, 2025
- With late fee: Applications accepted till June 30, 2025
How to Apply
Interested candidates can apply online through the university’s official website. Detailed information about eligibility, course structure, and the application process is available at: teluguuniversity.ac.in
Suravaram Pratap Reddy Telugu University is known for its dedication to preserving and promoting the Telugu language, literature, and arts. The institution offers a wide range of cultural and professional courses that blend tradition with modern education.
For more updates and announcements, keep visiting the official website.