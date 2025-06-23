SSC One Time Registration OTR 2025: Open at ssc.gov.in until June 30

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made One-Time Registration (OTR) mandatory for anyone who wants to apply for exams like CGL, GD, and CHSL starting from the 2026 session. All candidates must complete their OTR through the official website — ssc.gov.in — by June 30, 2025.

What Is SSC OTR?

One-Time Registration is a one-time process that saves your basic details in the SSC system. This helps make future exam applications faster and easier.

How to Register for SSC OTR 2025:

Follow these simple steps:

Go to ssc.gov.in

Click on “Login or Register”.

Select “Register”.

Enter your personal information, such as your Aadhaar or PAN card number, and contact details.

Set a password.

Fill in the rest of the form and double-check everything before submitting.

Once registered, you can log in with your ID and password to apply for any SSC exam.

Documents Needed:

Keep these ready before registering:

A working mobile number and email ID

Any of these IDs: Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Voter ID, Driving Licence, Birth Certificate, or School Certificate

Details of your 10th class exam (board name, roll number, year of passing)

Details of your highest qualification

Disability certificate number, if applicable

Caste certificate, if applicable

Correction Window Open Until June 30, 2025

If you’ve already registered but made mistakes, SSC is allowing corrections until June 30, 2025. Make sure to review your details and fix any errors before the deadline. Incorrect information can lead to cancellation of your application.

Why This Matters

This new rule is aimed at making the application process smoother and more efficient. SSC urges candidates to complete the OTR process on time and ensure all details are accurate.