SSC Launches mySSC App: Apply for Government Jobs Online

In a bold move towards easier and more transparent government job applications, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced a completely upgraded version of its mySSC mobile app. This cutting-edge app enables candidates to fill and submit their application for SSC exams from their mobile phones, without any dependence on computer centers or cyber cafes.

A Game Changer for Rural India

The mySSC app is especially useful for semi-urban and rural candidates who had to otherwise depend on private establishments to fill out forms, sometimes at an additional expense. With the app, candidates can now fill out the entire application process, such as Aadhaar-based OTP and face verification, from the convenience of their homes.

Key Features of the mySSC App

The app, which was created in collaboration with Cubastion Consulting, has various key features that include:

Aadhaar face verification for biometric identity authentication

One Time Registration (OTR) procedure based on Aadhaar number

Face verification step via the Aadhaar Face RD app

Transparent and secure application process

What Candidates Need to Know

To access the mySSC app, the candidates must ensure that their Android phone is compatible (version 11 or above). They should also register with their Aadhaar number on the OTR page and download the Aadhaar Face RD app for face authentication. Notably, candidate-entered data during registration would be considered final, and Aadhaar demographic information would not supersede it.

A Step Towards Transparency and Fairness

The SSC's move towards using Aadhaar-based biometric verification voluntarily is an important move toward ensuring transparency and fairness in bulk hiring. This will help cut costs and eliminate middlemen, making government employment opportunities available to everyone.

From June 2025

From June 2025 onwards, all SSC exam applications will be available directly in the mySSC app. Candidates are informed to get accustomed to the features and requirements of the app to have a seamless application process.

The introduction of the mySSC app is a landmark moment in the SSC's bid to ensure its recruitment process becomes more secure, transparent, and user-friendly. With this revolutionary app, applicants can now easily apply for government positions, ushering in a new era of e-governance.

