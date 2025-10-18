SSC CHSL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Check Full Schedule, Shifts, and Updates!

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2025 Tier 1, with the examinations set to begin on November 12, 2025. In a move aimed at improving convenience for candidates, SSC has introduced a new system that allows aspirants to choose their preferred exam city, date, and shift based on availability.

The SSC CHSL exam is one of the most sought-after government recruitment tests in India, offering positions such as Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operator. This new flexibility in scheduling is expected to reduce travel stress and make the process more candidate-friendly.

Officials have clarified that exam slots will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning aspirants should act quickly once the scheduling window opens. Candidates are strongly advised to log in early through the official SSC website and confirm their exam venue and timing before slots fill up.

The admit cards for the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam will be released once slot selection is complete. Candidates should verify that their personal and academic details are correct in their application forms to avoid last-minute issues.

This year’s update reflects SSC’s efforts to make the examination process smoother and more transparent. With the CHSL Tier 1 exam beginning on November 12, aspirants now have limited time left for final revisions and preparation.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in) regularly for updates and notifications regarding admit card release, exam instructions, and other important details. The new system marks a positive step toward modernizing the examination process and improving accessibility for students across the country.