SSC CGL 2025 Registration: Last Date July 4, Exams from August 13 to 30
SSC CGL 2025: Key Deatils to Know
registration started with deadline on July 4 2025
Exam dates fixed from August 13 to August 30 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started accepting applications for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 from June 9. This exam helps fill various Group B and Group C posts in government departments.
Important Dates:
Last date to apply: July 4, 2025
Exam dates: August 13 to August 30, 2025
Application Details:
Application fee: ₹100
Correction fee: ₹200 for the first correction window, ₹500 for the second
Candidates must make sure they meet all eligibility criteria before applying. The process includes one-time registration, filling out the application form, uploading necessary documents (like photo and signature), and paying the application fee online.
How to Apply:
Visit the SSC website: ssc.gov.in
Click on "Register Now" for one-time registration
Enter personal, contact, and education details
Log in using the registration ID and password
Upload your photo and signature as per guidelines
Pay the ₹100 fee via card, net banking, or UPI
Submit and download your application form for future reference
Candidates are advised to apply early and carefully to avoid any last-minute issues. The official notification and direct application link are available on the SSC website.