SSC CGL 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check Tier 1 Admit Card Release & Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced multiple recruitment exams for 2025, including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC MTS, and SSC JE. The online application process for all these exams has concluded successfully, and candidates are now eagerly awaiting the exam schedules.

As of now, the SSC CGL exam date 2025 has been officially released. The Commission will conduct the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam from September 12 to 26, 2025. Alongside this, the SSC CGL exam city slips for 2025 have already been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates are now waiting for the release of the SSC CGL admit cards, which will be available a few days before the respective exam dates.

Tentatively, candidates can expect their admit cards to be released three days prior to their exam. For example, candidates appearing on September 12 should get their admit cards by September 9, while those scheduled for September 26 can expect theirs around September 23.

Meanwhile, the SSC CHSL 2025 Tier 1 exam, initially planned from September 8 to 18, 2025, has been postponed due to a clash with the SSC CGL schedule. The Commission is expected to announce the new CHSL exam dates soon, with the exam likely to take place in October 2025.

Similarly, the SSC MTS 2025 exam has also been postponed because of the overlapping CGL schedule. Candidates awaiting SSC MTS 2025 exam dates are advised to keep checking ssc.gov.in for the latest updates.

We will continue to provide updates on all upcoming SSC exams, including the release of admit cards and official schedules, as soon as the Commission announces them. Stay tuned for the latest information on SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, and other recruitment exams in 2025.