SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key OUT Now? Here’s What You Need to Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Answer Key on its official website soon, likely around October 15, 2025. The answer key will allow candidates to check their responses, estimate scores, and raise objections if necessary.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination was conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025, across multiple shifts. Some centers that faced technical issues held a re-exam on October 14, 2025. With all exam sessions now complete, the release of the answer key marks the first major step toward result declaration.

Candidates can log in using their registration number and password or date of birth to download the provisional key once it is released. They can compare their recorded responses with the official answers to calculate their probable scores and assess performance before the results are published.

SSC will also open a short objection window alongside the provisional key. Candidates who wish to challenge a question or answer must submit proof and pay a small fee per objection. After review by subject experts, the final answer key will be published, and results will be based on that version.

This update is significant because the SSC CGL remains one of India’s most competitive exams. For the 2025 cycle, about 28 lakh candidates registered, with nearly 13.5 lakh appearing for the Tier 1 test. The answer key helps candidates gauge cutoffs and understand where they stand before moving into the Tier 2 stage.

Once the final key is released, SSC will announce the Tier 1 results, followed by a list of candidates shortlisted for the next phase. Aspirants are advised to keep checking ssc.gov.in regularly for updates and be ready with their credentials to access the answer key link when it goes live.

The upcoming week will be crucial for lakhs of hopefuls awaiting the key release, as it offers the first glimpse into their performance and the next step in the recruitment process.