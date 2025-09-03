September 4 School Holiday or not?

With continued heavy rains in various regions of India, September 4, 2025, is a day of uncertainty for teachers, students, and parents alike. Though some states have proclaimed a holiday officially in response to unfavorable weather, others are waiting for government notifications. Moreover, festivals such as Onam and forthcoming celebrations, including Teachers' Day, Milad un Nabi, and Ganesh Visarjan are impacting school holiday calendars in various states.

Jammu and Kashmir: Holiday Declared

Red alert has been sounded for a number of districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Bhaderwah, Katra, Ramban, Rajouri, Reasi, and south Kashmir. Mass evacuations have been ordered due to heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods. September 4 has already been announced as a school holiday in all these districts due to safety considerations.

Himachal Pradesh: Schools Closed During Red Alert

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing one of the worst spells of monsoon this year. Flash floods and landslides have thrown normal life in districts like Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu into disarray, which are put under red alert. Other districts like Shimla, Solan, Sirmur, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are put under orange alert. Schools in the affected areas will be closed on September 4 as a precautionary measure.

Punjab: Waiting for Government Confirmation

A number of areas in Punjab are facing flood-like situations, and schools are likely to be closed. The state government, however, has not issued an official order yet, but in North India's case, even if the situation intensifies, September 4 will become a holiday in more than one district.

Uttarakhand: Holiday Extension Likely

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar districts. Several schools had already been closed earlier this week because of weather conditions. Given that it is likely to rain for some time longer, the possibility is high that school vacations will be continued until September 4.

Kerala: Onam Holidays Declared

In Kerala, schools will remain closed on September 4 and 5 as part of Onam festival holidays. The closure is not weather-related but a part of the state's official festive calendar.

Upcoming Festivals for Other States

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala: Schools will be on holidays on September 5–6 for Milad un Nabi/Eid-e-Milad.

All India: September 5 Teachers' Day can result in shortening school hours or declaring full holidays in some schools.

Maharashtra: Schools are closed on September 6 due to Ganesh Visarjan.

Some Northern and Eastern States: Vishwakarma Puja on September 17 can result in closing schools.

Gujarat, Maharashtra, and others: Navratri (late September) can result in partial closure of schools.

Conclusion

September 4, 2025, will continue to be a holiday in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala, while Punjab and Uttarakhand could also announce holidays based on weather conditions. Schools in the rest of the states are likely to operate as usual unless affected by local weather or state festivals.

Parents and students should check local government and district education department announcements for the latest information.

