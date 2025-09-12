September 12, News Highlights for Students’ Morning Assembly
Good morning! It's Friday, September 12, 2025. Here are some key news updates from India and globally.
National News
- PM Modi Unveils 'Gyan Bharatam' Portal to digitize India's manuscript heritage.
- Delhi Government Likely to Reduce Legal Drinking Age from 25 to 21 for beer.
- India announces $680 Million Package to support Mauritius infrastructure projects.
- Kerala records Sixth Death from brain-eating amoeba this month.
- Cabinet Approves Rs 7,600 Crore highway and railway projects in Bihar.
International News
- US Motel Beheads Indian Man after fight; FBI provides reward of $100,000.
- Nepal Protests Spread, death toll is 34 as political stalemate continues.
- NASA Discovers Ancient Life on Mars in Recent Rock Finding.
- Israeli PM Announces No Palestinian State in existing territory, incurs international dismay.
Sports News
- ICC to have all-women umpires and referees for Women's ODI World Cup.
- Atletico Madrid to Host 2027 Champions League Final.
- Pooja Rani Moves into Semifinals at the World Boxing Championships 2025.
- Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to Battle for javelin gold at World Athletics Championship.
Conclusion:
These news headlines make us aware of significant national, international, and sports-related events. Being updated keeps students aware of the world and makes them ready to engage actively in discussions and debates.
Also read: Bank Holiday Today, Sept. 12: Banks Open or Closed in Your State?