September 12, News Highlights for Students’ Morning Assembly

Sep 12, 2025, 10:41 IST
- Sakshi Post

Good morning! It's Friday, September 12, 2025. Here are some key news updates from India and globally.

National News

  • PM Modi Unveils 'Gyan Bharatam' Portal to digitize India's manuscript heritage.
  • Delhi Government Likely to Reduce Legal Drinking Age from 25 to 21 for beer.
  • India announces $680 Million Package to support Mauritius infrastructure projects.
  • Kerala records Sixth Death from brain-eating amoeba this month.
  • Cabinet Approves Rs 7,600 Crore highway and railway projects in Bihar.

International News

  • US Motel Beheads Indian Man after fight; FBI provides reward of $100,000.
  • Nepal Protests Spread, death toll is 34 as political stalemate continues.
  • NASA Discovers Ancient Life on Mars in Recent Rock Finding.
  • Israeli PM Announces No Palestinian State in existing territory, incurs international dismay.

Sports News

  • ICC to have all-women umpires and referees for Women's ODI World Cup.
  • Atletico Madrid to Host 2027 Champions League Final.
  • Pooja Rani Moves into Semifinals at the World Boxing Championships 2025.
  • Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to Battle for javelin gold at World Athletics Championship.

Conclusion:

These news headlines make us aware of significant national, international, and sports-related events. Being updated keeps students aware of the world and makes them ready to engage actively in discussions and debates.

Also read: Bank Holiday Today, Sept. 12: Banks Open or Closed in Your State?


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