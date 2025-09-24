School Holidays on September 24-25: West Bengal Govt Declares Closure Amid Heavy Rains

The West Bengal School Education Department has announced that all schools, colleges, and educational institutions in the state will remain closed on September 24 and 25 due to heavy rainfall and forecasts of continued rains over the next two days.

The official notification, issued by the Secretary of the School Education Department, states that the school closure applies to all government, government-aided, private, and sponsored institutions. This includes primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, except those located in hill areas.

The decision comes in the interest of the safety of students, teachers, and staff members, as many areas in the state have been experiencing continuous rainfall. Parents and students are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for any further updates regarding school schedules.

Officials have stated that additional information about school holidays will be provided as the situation evolves.