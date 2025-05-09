School Holidays in India: Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir, and Rajasthan

Following the growing border situation, the state governments of Punjab, Jammu-Kashmir, and Rajasthan have directed schools in different districts to close. The move seeks to provide students and staff with safety and security.

School Shutdowns in Punjab

The Punjab government has declared holidays for all private and public schools for 2 days. This applies to all primary and secondary schools throughout the state.

School Closures in Jammu-Kashmir

In Jammu-Kashmir, schools and colleges in some border districts have been shut down because of the increased security issues.

School Closures in Rajasthan

Schools in some districts of Rajasthan, such as Jodhpur, Barmer, Sriganganagar, Bikaner, and Jaisalmer, have been shut down as a precautionary step. Some Jodhpur schools will be shut down until further notice.

Impact on Students and Parents

Though the closures will be somewhat inconvenient, parents and guardians have shown understanding and appreciation for the government's attempt to place priority on their children's safety. The public has been cautioned to remain aware and heed the guidance of local authorities.

The closure of schools illustrates the challenges confronted by communities who reside in border areas and the necessity of caution during periods of increased security concern.

Also read: