School Holidays in April 2025: Check the Dates and Plan Your Break

Exciting news for students! April will be packed with holidays, giving them plenty of breaks. Along with weekends, schools will remain closed for several significant festivals and occasions.

Public Holidays in April 2025

April will witness multiple public holidays across the country, ensuring school closures on the following days:

April 6 (Sunday): Ram Navami

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 13 (Sunday): Baisakhi

April 14 (Monday): Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

State-wise School Closures in April 2025

Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on:

April 6 – Ram Navami

April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 13 – Baisakhi

April 14 – Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 – Good Friday

Additionally, summer vacations in Uttar Pradesh schools are expected to begin from May 20 to June 15.

Rajasthan

Schools in Rajasthan will remain closed on:

April 6 – Ram Navami

April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti

April 11 – Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti

April 13 – Baisakhi

April 14 – Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti

April 18 – Good Friday

Similar holiday schedules will be followed in various other states based on regional observances.

Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday Across States

The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed with school holidays in multiple states on March 31, 2025. The details are as follows:

Uttar Pradesh: March 31 (one day)

Bihar: March 31 (one day)

Uttarakhand: March 31 (three days)

Madhya Pradesh: March 31 (one day)

Haryana: March 31 (one day)

Rajasthan: March 31 (one day)

West Bengal: March 31 and April 1 (two days)

Conclusion

With multiple holidays lined up, students can look forward to a relaxing break in April 2025. Schools will remain closed in different states based on regional and national holidays. Stay updated with the latest school holiday schedules to plan your activities accordingly.