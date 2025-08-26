School Holiday on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Check State-Wise List Here

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Known as the God of wisdom and good beginnings, Lord Ganesha is worshipped with prayers, decorations, music, dance, and grand processions. The festival is enjoyed by people of all ages—children, parents, and even grandparents.

The celebrations continue for ten days and conclude with Anant Chaturdashi, when idols of Lord Ganesha are taken for immersion in rivers or seas. While the occasion holds great cultural and religious significance, it is not a national holiday, which means schools may or may not declare a holiday depending on the state government’s decision.

School Holidays in August 2025

Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi, several regions in India are witnessing school closures due to heavy rains and local festivals. For instance, schools in the Jammu division will remain closed on August 25 and 26, 2025, owing to bad weather. Rajasthan’s Jaipur has also announced holidays on the same dates. Similarly, in Hoshiarpur, schools will remain closed on August 26 and 27 due to rainfall.

In Bihar, schools are expected to remain closed on August 26 for Hartalika Teej, though the announcement is not officially confirmed yet. Himachal Pradesh declared August 25 as a holiday, with the decision for August 26 still pending depending on weather conditions. Uttarakhand districts like Chamoli and Pithoragarh have already observed school holidays earlier in August, with further closures under consideration. Punjab’s Pathankot has declared a holiday on August 25, while decisions for subsequent days are awaited.

Will Schools Be Closed on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

Not all schools across India will close for Ganesh Chaturthi. Unlike Independence Day or Republic Day, this festival is not observed as a nationwide holiday. The final decision rests with each state’s education department and, in some cases, with individual schools.

States Most Likely to Declare a Holiday on August 27

Ganesh Chaturthi is especially popular in western and southern India, where schools are most likely to remain closed. These states include:

Maharashtra

Goa

Karnataka

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

However, parents and students are advised to check their school’s notice board or official circulars closer to the date, as private schools may take independent decisions. In some cases, schools may remain open on August 27 but adjust their academic calendar by arranging compensatory classes later.

Key Takeaway

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will bring festive joy to millions across India on August 27, but school holiday announcements vary from state to state. While states like Maharashtra and Goa are almost certain to observe closures, others may not. Students should stay updated through official school communications to avoid confusion.