SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025 declared: How to Download Scorecard

Delhi State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, has officially declared the results of the Delhi Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam for 2025. This announcement is a relief and a time of excitement for the thousands of aspirants who sat for the entrance exam anxiously waiting for the results. The SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025 can be checked on the official portal, scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in, using the login credentials.

How to Check SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025

To check their results, candidates must take the following steps:

Go to the official website: scertdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Click on the "SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025" link

Fill in their exam roll number and other mandatory details

Download and keep their result for future use

Details Incorporated in the SCERT Delhi DElEd Result 2025

The SCERT Delhi DElEd result 2025 will show a complete set of details, which include:

Candidate's Name: Candidate name as registered during application.

Roll Number: The individual roll number assigned to every candidate for the entrance exam.

Registration Number: The registration number issued to candidates on successful submission of the application.

Exam Date: The date of the entrance exam.

Subject-wise Marks: Marks obtained by the candidate in individual subjects of the entrance exam.

Total Marks: The total marks scored by the candidate in the entrance exam.

Minimum Qualifying Marks: The marks required to pass the entrance exam.

Result Status: The result status of the candidate, whether passed or not passed in the exam.

Important Note

The SCERT Delhi will not dispatch the scorecards to the candidates by post. They are available only online through the official website. The rank list 2025 will be prepared accordingly based on the admission exam marks.

The candidates can now view their results and download their scorecards from the official website.

