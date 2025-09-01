SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Declared? Here’s What We Know So Far

he State Bank of India is set to announce the much-awaited results of the SBI PO Preliminary Exam 2025. With thousands of candidates in the race, the result will determine who progresses to the crucial next stage of the recruitment process.

The prelims were held on August 4 and 5, 2025, with lakhs of aspirants appearing for just 541 Probationary Officer vacancies. The results are expected to be declared on SBI’s official website in the last week of August or the first week of September 2025, with updates suggesting the release is imminent.

Once declared, candidates can check their results on the SBI careers portal. The prelims stage is only qualifying in nature, but clearing it is essential to move forward. Successful candidates will appear for the Mains examination, tentatively scheduled for September 2025.

Steps to Download SBI PO Prelims Result 2025