On last day of filing claims and objections, 144 submitted by political parties: ECI

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday said that only 144 claims and objections have been filed by political parties in Bihar on the draft roll of 7.24 crore electors, as the filing window closed on Monday.

Of these, 118 were submitted by the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation -- including 15 for inclusion and 103 for exclusion. The BJP filed 16 objections for exclusion, while the RJD submitted just 10 for inclusion.

In contrast, electors themselves filed nearly 2.53 lakh claims and objections for inclusion of eligible voters and exclusion of ineligible ones, of which 40,630 have already been disposed of, the Commission said.

Overall, it received 16.56 lakh claims and objections directly from individual electors across the state, with 91,462 disposed of so far.

The data was released even as the Congress and RJD intensified their criticism of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, alleging it was designed to disenfranchise voters.

The SIR began on June 24, with the draft electoral roll published on August 1. The deadline for filing claims and objections ended on September 1.

The ECI clarified that generic complaints without prescribed forms are not treated as valid claims or objections, and that no claims were filed by persons outside their own Assembly constituency, in line with provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

It further stressed that no name will be deleted from the draft roll without a speaking order from the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant ERO after due inquiry.

The ECI said the list of names not included in the draft roll (dated August 1, 2025), along with reasons, has been published on district websites and the CEO portal in searchable mode using EPIC numbers.

Aggrieved persons may submit claims in Form 6 (with Aadhaar copy) for inclusion, or objections in Form 7 for deletion, before September 1. BLAs of recognised political parties may also submit claims and objections through the prescribed process.

The Commission reiterated that specific objections can also be filed by non-electors of an Assembly constituency, provided they furnish the required declaration or oath under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

