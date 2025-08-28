SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: Check Expected Release Date and Steps to Download

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to declare the Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims exam results, a key milestone in the recruitment process for hopeful bankers. While the bank has not formally announced the result date and time, candidates can expect the same to be declared sooner rather than later, considering that the SBI PO Mains exam is set to take place in September.

Prelims Exam Recap

SBI PO Prelims exam was held on August 2, 4, and 5, and thousands of candidates appeared in the examination process. Now, everyone is waiting for the results, which will decide the candidates who will be eligible to go for the second stage of the recruitment process.

Verifying SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

After declaring the results, candidates are able to verify their marks by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to the SBI official website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the "Careers" tab and choose "Current Openings."

Step 3: Click on the SBI PO Prelims result link.

Step 4: Provide your login credentials, such as your registration number and password.

Step 5: See and download your result for later reference.

SBI PO Mains Exam

Students who pass the Prelims exam will be eligible to give the SBI PO Mains exam, which will be held in September. The bank will issue admit cards or call letters for the Mains exam on its website prior to the examination date. The Mains exam is a pivotal phase of the selection process, and students are requested to prepare themselves carefully in order to rise to the occasion.

Vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill 541 Probationary Officer positions, comprising 500 regular vacancies and 41 backlog vacancies. The selected candidates will be appointed as Probationary Officers in various branches of SBI across the country.

Stay Updated

Aspirants are requested to check the official website of SBI from time to time regarding the result declaration and other vital communications. It's also important to watch out for any new information related to the Mains exam date sheet, admit card announcement, and other instructions on the website.

Tips for Preparation

Aspirants can use the time to prepare for the Mains exam while waiting for the results. Some suggestions to aid the preparation process are:

Practice weak areas: Based on the strengths and weaknesses, practice the weak areas to ensure that those areas are enhanced to their maximum potential.

Mock tests: Practice previous year's question papers and mock tests to become comfortable with the pattern of the exam and time management.

Current affairs: Get updated about current events and news, particularly banking and finance news.

Following these tips and maintaining concentration, the chances of passing the SBI PO Mains exam and being hired as a Probationary Officer in SBI can be higher.

