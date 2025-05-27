SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result: Expected date, Official link and How to check!

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to declare the SBI Junior Associate (Clerk) mains result soon. The SBI Clerk 2025 mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025. Candidates can verify the result once announced by following the below-discussed steps. As per the reports the results are expected to be released today, but there is no official announcement.

SBI Clerk Mains Result Check Process

The following are the steps that the candidates can follow to check the SBI Clerk mains result:

Go to the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

. Go to the 'SBI Current Openings' page.

Search for the advertisement named 'Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)'.

Click on the 'SBI Clerk 2025 Result Download Link'.

Search for your roll number in the SBI Clerk mains result in the PDF.

Download the result PDF and keep it saved for future use.

Information about the SBI Clerk Mains Result

The SBI Clerk's main result will be declared in the format of a merit list that will include the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for final appointment. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear in the SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test (LPT) that checks their reading, writing, and speaking skills in the local language of the state they chose while applying.

SBI Clerk Merit List and Cut-Off

The SBI Clerk merit list will be prepared state-wise and category-wise on the performance of the candidates in the exam. Eligible candidates will be arranged as per their aggregate marks in descending order in their states and categories. In addition to the result, SBI Clerk mains cut off and scorecard will also be published.

Next Steps for Eligible Candidates

Candidates who qualify in the mains exam and LPT will be appointed as SBI Clerks. The final appointment is subject to candidates qualifying for the LPT. Candidates are advised to regularly check the SBI website for updates on the result declaration and other important notifications.

Stay Updated

For the most recent information on the SBI Clerk mains result, the candidates may keep checking the SBI official website. It's also important to stay updated regarding the result announcement and other key dates so that the recruitment process goes smoothly.

Also read: JAC Class 10 Result 2025 out today at 11 AM at jac.jharkhand.gov.in