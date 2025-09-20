Savitribai Phule Pune University Raises Exam Fees by 20%

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced a 20% increase in examination fees starting from the academic year 2025-26, according to a circular issued on September 14.

SPPU officials stated that the university’s management council had approved a 15% natural increase in exam fees every two years since 2018-19. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other reasons, there had been no fee hike in the past seven years.

“With the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from the academic year 2023-24, changes have been made in the structure of examination planning, evaluation, and result processing. Accordingly, a revision in the exam fee has become necessary. If we calculate the pending fee hike since 2018-19, it comes to 55%, but this year, we are only increasing it by 20%,” the circular stated.

However, the fee hike has drawn criticism from students, particularly considering the recent heavy rains that caused massive damage in rural areas. Rahul Sasane, president of the University Student Struggle Action Committee, said, “All the crops were washed away, there is no food for people, and many animals died. In such a situation, the exam department has decided to increase the fee. We demand the university cancel this order; otherwise, students will stage protests.”

The university has yet to respond to the student demands.