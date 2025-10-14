RUHS Result 2025 OUT Now: Check UG, PG, and Diploma Scorecards!

The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) has released the 2025 results for undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses on its official website ruhsraj.org. Students enrolled in programs such as MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, MPharma, DPharmacy, and MPH can now check and download their marksheets online.

The results include both main and supplementary examinations conducted earlier this year. Thousands of students across Rajasthan can now access their academic performance and prepare for the next stage of admissions or career opportunities.

To check the results, students must use their roll number or enrollment details on the university’s website. Once the marksheet appears, it can be downloaded and printed for record purposes.

Here are the steps to download the RUHS Result 2025:

Visit the official website ruhsraj.org

Click on the “Results” section visible on the homepage

Select your course and semester from the available list

Enter your roll number or enrollment ID and click on “Submit”

Your result and marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Students who face technical issues or find discrepancies in their marksheets are advised to contact the RUHS examination department for clarification or revaluation options.

RUHS, one of the leading institutions in medical and paramedical education in Rajasthan, is affiliated with over 180 colleges across the state. With the release of the 2025 results, the university has enabled thousands of students to move forward with their academic and professional pursuits.