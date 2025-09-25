RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Expected Soon: Merit List and Key Details Here

The results for the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) exam 2025 are expected to be announced soon by the Railway Recruitment Boards, through their regional websites. So far, there is no official confirmation about the exact release date or time.

Earlier, the provisional answer key for the UG exam was released on September 15, and the objection window closed on September 20. The UG exam itself was conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025, across multiple exam centres.

This recruitment drive will fill more than 3,400 vacancies across roles such as Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk among others. Candidates are watching closely for the merit list, cut-offs, and region-wise results once they go live.

Once the RRB NTPC UG result is declared, shortlisted candidates will progress to the next stages of the selection process, depending on the role applied for. The graduate level NTPC results (for the CBT 1 exam) have already been declared on September 19, 2025, with roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 released region-wise.

Steps to Download RRB NTPC UG Result