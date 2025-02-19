RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern, and Other Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the exam schedule for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam for various undergraduate and post-graduate positions soon. Registered candiates will be able to see the schedule through the official website. The registration for graduate-level positions began on September 14th last year and ended on October 23rd. In the same way, for under-graduate level positions, the registration started on September 21st and concluded on October 20, 2024.

How to check RRB NTPC Exam 2025 Dates?

Visit the official RRB Website

Find and click on the exam schedule link on the homepage

Exam date pdf will be shown on the redirected link

Download the schedule and save it reference later.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, out of which 8,113 will be graduate-levl and 3,445 will be under-graduate level.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 and City Intimation Slip

The city intimation slip issued by the RRB provides information about the city of exam for candidates. Admit card is needed to enter the examination hall. Usually, the exam centres are located outside of the candidates' home cities so the intimation slip is provided in advance so that the aspirants can make necessary travel arrangements.

Candidates who applied successfully can download their admit cards from the official RRB website, https://www.rrbapply.gov.in, or through their respective regional portals. Admit cards are released usually 3-4 days before the exam.

Documents required for RRB NTPC Exam 2025

Candidates must carry a valid proof of identity (Passport, Voter ID, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card), alongside their respective admit cards for the exam.

RRB NTPC Exam 2025 Pattern

Candidates are assessed in the areas of Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness. The exam consists of 100 questions, each worth one mark, with a total duration of 90 minutes. Negative marking system is applied with 1/3 of a mark deducted for every incorrect answer.