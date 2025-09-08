RRB NTPC 2025 Exam Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Online

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the RRB NTPC Result 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the graduate-level Computer Based Test (CBT) can check their results on the official regional RRB websites where they applied.

Along with the results, the board will also publish category-wise cut-off marks and individual scorecards for all candidates.

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, comprising 100 questions, each carrying 1 mark. Candidates should note that negative marking is applicable, with 1/3rd of the marks deducted for every wrong answer.

How to Check RRB NTPC 2025 Result

Visit the official website of your respective RRB.

Click on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials on the new page.

Click Submit to view your result.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The provisional answer key was released on June 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025.

RRB NTPC 2025 Recruitment Details

The NTPC recruitment drive is set to fill 8,113 vacancies across various graduate-level posts:

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

RRB Regional Websites

Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Ajmer: www.rrbajmer.gov.in

Bengaluru: www.rrbbnc.gov.in

Bhopal: www.rrbbhopal.gov.in

Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

Jammu-Srinagar: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

Prayagraj: www.rrbald.gov.in

Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in

Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official RRB website for the latest updates on the RRB NTPC Result 2025.