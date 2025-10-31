RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Scorecard 2025: Download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the scorecards for the 2nd Grade Teacher Examination 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their subject-wise scores from the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The scorecards cover all major subjects including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Science, and Social Science. The exams were conducted by RPSC in December 2024, and the results are now available online in downloadable PDF format.

To access their scorecards, candidates must log in using their Date of Birth (DOB) and Roll Number.

Steps to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Scorecard 2025

Visit the official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate to the ‘Results’ section.

Click on the link for ‘RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Scorecard 2025’.

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth in the required fields.

View and download your scorecard for future reference.

The RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher examination is one of the most competitive recruitment tests in the state, offering teaching positions across various government schools in Rajasthan. The release of the scorecards now allows candidates to verify their performance and prepare for the next stage of the selection process.

For more information and direct links to download the scorecards, candidates are advised to visit the official RPSC website.