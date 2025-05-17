RPF Constable Result 2025 soon, Check Merit List PDF, Cut Off Mark

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to release the RPF Constable result 2025 in May 2025 on its official regional websites. Candidates who appeared for the exam on March 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 17, and 18 can check their results by following the steps outlined below.

How to Check RPF Constable Result 2025

To check your RPF Constable result, follow these steps:

Go to the official RRB website

Select the "CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable): CBT Result & Cut Off" section from the homepage

Click on "Result of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RPF Constable 2025"

The PDF document with the list of selected candidates will be shown

Download the result and search your roll number using Ctrl+F

If your roll number is displayed, you are eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Important Points to Remember

Availability of Results : The RPF Constable result 2025 will be announced on the respective RRB regional websites only

: The RPF Constable result 2025 will be announced on the respective RRB regional websites only No Post or Email Notification: Candidates will not be informed through post or email; they need to check the official websites to download their results

Candidates will not be informed through post or email; they need to check the official websites to download their results Login Credentials: Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth or the password they used during the application to view the result

Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth or the password they used during the application to view the result Result Format: The result should be made available in PDF format, indicating the roll numbers or names of shortlisted candidates who are eligible for the next round

What to Expect Next

Those who pass the written test will be shortlisted for the:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) : Tests physical fitness, such as runs and jumps

: Tests physical fitness, such as runs and jumps Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Tests height and chest measurements

Tests height and chest measurements Document Verification: Contenders have to come with original documents, such as educational and category certificates

Key Information

Total Vacancies : 4208 constable vacancies are present across many RRB zones

: 4208 constable vacancies are present across many RRB zones Cut-off Marks: Category-wise cut-off marks will be published along with the result PDF

Category-wise cut-off marks will be published along with the result PDF Merit List: Merit list will be drawn based on candidates' normalized CBT scores, PET, PMT performance, and category-wise cut-off marks.

Also read: AP EAPCET 2025 Dates Out: Over 3.5 Lakh Students Set to Appear