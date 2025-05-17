RPF Constable Result 2025 soon, Check Merit List PDF, Cut Off Mark
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is anticipated to release the RPF Constable result 2025 in May 2025 on its official regional websites. Candidates who appeared for the exam on March 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 17, and 18 can check their results by following the steps outlined below.
How to Check RPF Constable Result 2025
To check your RPF Constable result, follow these steps:
- Go to the official RRB website
- Select the "CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable): CBT Result & Cut Off" section from the homepage
- Click on "Result of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RPF Constable 2025"
- The PDF document with the list of selected candidates will be shown
- Download the result and search your roll number using Ctrl+F
- If your roll number is displayed, you are eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
Important Points to Remember
- Availability of Results: The RPF Constable result 2025 will be announced on the respective RRB regional websites only
- No Post or Email Notification: Candidates will not be informed through post or email; they need to check the official websites to download their results
- Login Credentials: Candidates will require their registration number and date of birth or the password they used during the application to view the result
- Result Format: The result should be made available in PDF format, indicating the roll numbers or names of shortlisted candidates who are eligible for the next round
What to Expect Next
Those who pass the written test will be shortlisted for the:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Tests physical fitness, such as runs and jumps
- Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Tests height and chest measurements
- Document Verification: Contenders have to come with original documents, such as educational and category certificates
Key Information
- Total Vacancies: 4208 constable vacancies are present across many RRB zones
- Cut-off Marks: Category-wise cut-off marks will be published along with the result PDF
- Merit List: Merit list will be drawn based on candidates' normalized CBT scores, PET, PMT performance, and category-wise cut-off marks.
Also read: AP EAPCET 2025 Dates Out: Over 3.5 Lakh Students Set to Appear