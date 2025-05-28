RGUKT Releases 2025 Notification for 6-Year B.Tech Admissions; Apply from May 31 - June 21

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has released the official notification for admissions into its 6-year integrated B.Tech program for the academic year 2025–26. The announcement was made by RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Professor Goverdhan. All related details have been made available on the university’s official website: www.rgukt.ac.in.

Seats Available at Two Campuses

Admissions are open for two RGUKT campuses in Telangana:

Basar Campus – 1500 seats

Mahabubnagar Campus – 180 seats

Students can apply for the integrated B.Tech program after completing their Class 10 (SSC).

Important Dates

Online Applications Start: May 31, 2025

Last Date to Apply: June 21, 2025

Provisional Selection List: July 4, 2025

Phase-1 Counselling: July 7, 2025

Application Process

Interested students must complete their applications online through the official RGUKT website. All instructions and eligibility details are available in the notification.

About the Program

This is a 6-year integrated B.Tech course, which includes two years of Pre-University Course (PUC) followed by four years of engineering education. The program is aimed at students who have just completed SSC and are looking for early entry into engineering education in a residential environment.

Students and parents are advised to regularly check the website for updates and further instructions.