RGUKT Basara IIIT Admissions 2025 Begin Today, May 31 – Apply by June 21

Admissions for the six-year integrated courses at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara campus, for the academic year 2025–26 have officially begun today, May 31. Students who have passed the 10th standard in Telangana and are aspiring to secure a seat in Basara IIIT can now apply online. The last date to submit the application is June 21.

This year, RGUKT is offering a total of 1,500 seats at the Basara campus and an additional 180 seats at the newly established Mahabubnagar campus. Admission to the six-year integrated B.Tech courses will be based on 10th class marks and reservation policies. A special preference will be given to students from government schools.

In a significant move, students who studied in government schools will be awarded an additional 24 marks for each subject. This change was introduced following the implementation of the marks system in the Class 10 results this year in Telangana, aiming to support students from underprivileged backgrounds.

Key Dates:

Application Period: May 31 to June 21

Provisional Merit List Announcement: July 4

First Phase of Counseling: July 7

Application Fees:

OC and BC candidates: ₹500

SC and ST candidates: ₹450

Students from other states (Global category): ₹1,500

Students must apply online through the official website rgukt.ac.in. If multiple applications are submitted, only the last submitted application will be considered for admission.

Candidates applying under special categories such as PH (Physically Handicapped), CAP (Children of Armed Personnel), NCC, and Sports Quota must download their filled online application and send a hard copy by post to the address provided in the official notification.

All interested candidates are advised to read the detailed admission notification on the official website and complete the application process before the deadline.