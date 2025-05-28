RGUKT Basara Announces 2025 Admissions with Bonus Marks for Govt School Students

RGUKT Basara (Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies) has announced its admission notification for the academic year 2025–26, bringing good news for government school students in Telangana. The university is offering six-year integrated B.Tech programs, and from this year, it will provide 24 bonus marks (4 marks per subject) to students who completed their 10th class in government schools.

For example, if a student scores 550 marks in the 10th standard, it will be considered as 574 marks during the admission process. This benefit is aimed at supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds and improving their chances of securing admission into the prestigious institute.

The official notification will be released today, May 28, and all students who passed their 10th class from any recognized board are eligible to apply. However, special preference will be given to students who studied in Telangana government schools, as a 4% deprivation score will also be added to their merit score.

The admission process will be based on:

10th class marks,

Reservation categories,

Merit (including deprivation score for government school students).

Once the application process is completed, students will receive call letters for counseling, which can be downloaded from the official website: rgukt.ac.in. The full admission schedule, eligibility criteria, and other important details will be made available on the website.

This year, there may be minor changes in the admission rules or procedures, which will be clearly mentioned in the notification.

The six-year integrated B.Tech program offered by RGUKT Basara is a unique opportunity for students from rural and economically weaker sections to access quality technical education. With the Telangana 10th results already released, students are encouraged to check the website and apply as soon as the notification is live.

This move by RGUKT is expected to benefit a large number of talented students from government schools and help bridge the gap in higher education access.