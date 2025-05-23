RGUKT to Announce IIIT Admission 2025 Results on June 6

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) has announced an important update regarding admissions to the IIIT campuses for the academic year 2025–26. Officials confirmed that the list of selected candidates will be released on June 6, 2025.

A total of 49,200 students have applied for admission into the four IIITs located in Idupulapaya, Nuzvid, Srikakulam, and Ongole. These institutions are run under RGUKT and are popular for offering quality education from intermediate to undergraduate level in an integrated six-year course.

There are a total of 4,400 seats available across all four campuses, including seats under the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) quota. Each campus has 1,100 seats, and 85% of these will be allotted to students from Andhra Pradesh under the state quota.

The remaining 15% of the seats will be filled under open merit, which allows both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students to compete. These seats are not restricted to local candidates and are filled based on merit.

However, officials noted that the final admission process details, including the seat allotment pattern and category-wise reservation, will be clearly explained in the full notification, which is expected to be released soon.

Students are advised to regularly check the official RGUKT website for updates and ensure all documents are ready in advance for the next steps in the admission process.