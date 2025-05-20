RBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Result Date, Direct Link, and How to check!

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the result for RBSE class 12th exams in the last week of May 2025. As per the latest tweet posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of RBSE, it said that the results would be declared between May 25 to 28, 2025. A date will be announced soon.

RBSE Class 12th Board Exams 2025: Important Details

This year, RBSE class 12th board examinations were held from March 6 to April 9, 2025. The students can download their RBSE class 12th results from the board's official web page, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, after the declaration of results.

How to Download RBSE Results 2025

The students can download their Rajasthan board class 12th results using the following steps:

Go to the official website of RBSE.

Click on the class 12th board results 2025 link.

Fill in your RBSE roll number and birth date.

Submit your details.

The RBSE mark sheet will appear on your screen.

Verify all the details stated in the mark sheet and download the RBSE results in 2025.

RBSE Results 2025: Supplementary Exam Details

Once the results are announced, the Rajasthan board will announce the supplementary exam date for those students who failed in one or two subjects. These examinations should take place in the month of September 2025. Once the results are published, students are free to apply. This provides them with a great chance to enhance their marks and pursue their studies without any delay.

Re-evaluation and Rechecking Window

The board will also provide a re-evaluation and rechecking window shortly after the announcement of the results at a fee of Rs 300 per subject. It gives students an opportunity to ask for a re-evaluation of their answer sheets in case they are not content with their marks.

By keeping these rules in mind and being updated about the announcement of results and the schedule of supplementary exams, students can prepare their future course of action and remain concentrated on their studies.

