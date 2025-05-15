RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 Live: Rajasthan Board Likely to Announce Results Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, May 15. However, the board has not yet released any official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result announcement.

Where to Check RBSE Results 2025:

Once declared, students who appeared for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exams can check their results on the official RBSE websites:

To access the result, students will need to enter their board roll number.

How to Check RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 Online:

Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link – "RBSE 10th Result 2025" or "RBSE 12th Result 2025"

Step 3: Enter your RBSE roll number and other required details

Step 4: Click on "Submit"

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future use.

What to Expect in the RBSE Result Announcement:

The RBSE usually conducts a press conference to declare the results. Key highlights typically include:

Overall pass percentage

Gender-wise and district-wise performance

School-wise result data

List of toppers

Subject-wise performance statistics

We will update this page with the latest developments regarding the RBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2025 as soon as more information becomes available.