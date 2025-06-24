Ramakrishna Math Scholarship Test 2025: Apply Online Now

Ramakrishna Math, known for its consistent efforts to empower the youth, has once again taken a noble step by offering scholarships to young individuals across the country. This year, it will conduct a national-level online scholarship test exclusively for candidates aged between 18 and 30 years.

The test will be based on the book "Knowledge is Strength", which draws inspiration from Swami Vivekananda’s powerful speeches, particularly from Practical Vedanta and Jnana Yoga. These teachings focus on self-realisation, inner strength, and spiritual awakening—ideals that Swami Vivekananda believed were essential for the growth of individuals and the nation.

A mock test is scheduled to be held on July 20, offering aspirants an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the format and content before the main examination. The initiative aims to encourage the youth to study and reflect upon Swami Vivekananda’s vision for personal and societal transformation.

Out of all participants, 150 deserving candidates will be selected and awarded scholarships, helping them in their educational or career pursuits. This initiative is part of Ramakrishna Math’s broader mission to build a spiritually strong and intellectually empowered youth for a better future.