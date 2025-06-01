Punjab Students Learning Telugu as Part of National Language Exchange Programme – Watch Video

In a unique initiative to promote linguistic and cultural exchange, the Punjab Education Department has introduced Telugu language instruction in all its government schools. As part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camps, Telugu is being taught to students of Classes 6 to 10 from May 26 to June 5.

This initiative comes under the Union Ministry of Education’s language pairing programme, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. According to this policy, Punjab has been paired with Andhra Pradesh to promote mutual understanding through regional languages. While students in Punjab are learning the basics of Telugu, students in Andhra Pradesh government schools will be introduced to Punjabi.

The summer camps are held daily from 8 AM to 11 AM. The Education Department has instructed schools to divide students into three groups and conduct Telugu language classes focusing on basic conversational skills. These sessions are designed to be interactive and culturally enriching, rather than academically intensive.

Indian States to learn the regional language of different states under 'Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp'. Here, the glimpse of one of the government school of Punjab Students are being taught the Telugu language.

While the initiative has been welcomed by many as a progressive step, it has also sparked debate. The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) in Punjab criticized the move, citing poor performance in Punjabi language among students. They highlighted that over 3,800 students in Class 12 and 1,571 in Class 10 failed in General Punjabi this year, arguing that strengthening native language education should take priority.

Despite the criticism, officials emphasize that the summer camp is part of a cultural exchange, not a full academic programme. It aims to broaden students' horizons and foster respect for India’s diverse linguistic heritage.

Similar pairings have been implemented across the country, such as Tamil Nadu with Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala with Himachal Pradesh, Telangana with Haryana, and more.