Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh: 16000 Teaching Posts Open in KVs and JNVs

Even as the Central Government continues its ambitious expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), a staggering shortage of both teaching and non-teaching staff threatens to undermine the quality of education in these prestigious institutions. Punjab has emerged as the worst-hit state in northern India.

Over 400 Vacancies in Punjab Alone

According to data shared by the Union Ministry of Education in response to a question by MP Ranjeet Ranjan in the Rajya Sabha, Punjab alone reported 401 vacancies as of June 2025. This includes:

Kendriya Vidyalayas: 155 teaching, 57 non-teaching posts

Navodaya Vidyalayas: 86 teaching, 103 non-teaching posts

In contrast, Haryana reported 195 vacancies, while Himachal Pradesh recorded 132. Punjab’s total is more than double that of Haryana and over three times that of Himachal Pradesh.

Nationwide Crisis: Over 16,000 Vacant Posts

The national scenario paints an equally grim picture:

Kendriya Vidyalayas: 9,382 vacancies (7,765 teaching, 1,617 non-teaching)

Navodaya Vidyalayas: 7,379 vacancies (4,323 teaching, 3,056 non-teaching)

Combined, these centrally administered schools are facing a massive shortfall of 16,761 staff members.

Reasons Behind the Staff Crunch

The Ministry explained that vacancies arise due to several ongoing processes, including:

Opening of new schools

Retirements and resignations

Promotions and inter-departmental transfers

Upgradation of existing institutions

While recruitment is underway, contractual teachers are being hired on a temporary basis to maintain the continuity of the academic process.

Government’s Response and Remedial Measures

To address this shortage, major recruitment drives have been conducted:

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) hired 17,425 personnel in 2022–23, including:

13,411 through direct recruitment

4,014 through departmental exams

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) filled 2,200 teaching posts in 2021–22.

In addition, the Central Government has sanctioned over ₹24,600 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan (2018–2026) to bridge infrastructure gaps. This includes construction of:

Classrooms, libraries, science labs

Toilets, drinking water units, and installation of solar panels

More than 4.77 lakh infrastructure units have already been approved under the scheme.

While the Centre pushes forward with expanding quality education through KVs and JNVs, the growing number of unfilled teaching and non-teaching posts remains a major bottleneck. Sustained recruitment efforts and timely appointments will be crucial to ensuring that students in these premier schools receive the education they deserve.