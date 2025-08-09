PUBDET 2025 Result OUT Very Soon: Check Steps to Download Result Here!

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will disclose the PUBDET 2025 results on August 9. The results will be adjusted in accordance with the social category claims made by the candidates, according to an official announcement. The login URL is accessible on the official website, allowing candidates who have taken the exams to access their results.

Students who completed the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test may access their results on the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. To obtain their scorecards, candidates must furnish their application number and password. The entrance exam for the 2025–2026 academic year is administered by the WBJEEB for admission to Presidency University's four-year Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Bachelor of Science (Honours) programs. We have successfully completed the answer key challenge procedure.

Candidates can download the PUBDET 2025 Results by following the procedures outlined below: