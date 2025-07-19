PSEB Supplementary Exams 2025: Datesheet Released for 10th & 12th Classes

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2025. Students are able to download their exam schedule from the official site of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Exam Schedule for Class 10th

The class 10th supplementary exams will be held from August 8 to August 29. The following is the detailed exam schedule:

August 8: Home Science

August 11: Hindi/Urdu (Alternate Language)

August 12: Computer Science

August 13: Science

August 14: Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A

August 18: Music Tabla

August 19: Mathematics

August 20: English

August 21: Social Science

August 22: Health and Physical Education

August 25: Playing Music

August 26: Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab

August 28: Languages (Sanskrit/Urdu/French/German) and NSQF subjects

August 29: Music (Singing)

Exam Schedule for Class 12th

The examination for the 12th class supplementary will be held from August 8 to August 29. Here is the detailed exam schedule:

August 8: General Punjab & Punjab History & Culture

August 11: Political Science, Accountancy

August 12: History

August 13: Computer Applications

August 14: Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture

August 18: General English

August 19: Physical Education & Sports and National Cadet Corps

August 20: Mathematics

August 21: Economics

August 22: Sociology, Public Administration, Business Studies

August 25: Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of E-Business, Defence Studies, NSQF subjects

August 26: Computer Science

August 27: Geography

August 28: Home Science

August 29: Music (Tabla), Music (Vocal), Music Instrumental, Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu, Media studies, Sanskrit, French, German, Dance

Exam Timing

The exams of both classes will be held from 11 am to 2:15 pm.

How to Check the Exam Schedule

PSEB exam schedule can be checked by going to the official website of PSEB, which is pseb.ac.in. Students can download the datesheet and make preparations accordingly.

Preparation Tips

Students are encouraged to study hard for the exams and utilize their time properly. They must concentrate on re-examining the syllabus and solving question papers from previous years.

Following the exam timetable and study advice, students can do well in the compartment exams and obtain their targeted scores.

