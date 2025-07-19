PSEB Supplementary Exams 2025: Datesheet Released for 10th & 12th Classes
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th compartment exams 2025. Students are able to download their exam schedule from the official site of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.
Exam Schedule for Class 10th
The class 10th supplementary exams will be held from August 8 to August 29. The following is the detailed exam schedule:
- August 8: Home Science
- August 11: Hindi/Urdu (Alternate Language)
- August 12: Computer Science
- August 13: Science
- August 14: Punjab-A, Punjab History and Culture-A
- August 18: Music Tabla
- August 19: Mathematics
- August 20: English
- August 21: Social Science
- August 22: Health and Physical Education
- August 25: Playing Music
- August 26: Punjab-B, History and Civilisation of Punjab
- August 28: Languages (Sanskrit/Urdu/French/German) and NSQF subjects
- August 29: Music (Singing)
Exam Schedule for Class 12th
The examination for the 12th class supplementary will be held from August 8 to August 29. Here is the detailed exam schedule:
- August 8: General Punjab & Punjab History & Culture
- August 11: Political Science, Accountancy
- August 12: History
- August 13: Computer Applications
- August 14: Philosophy, Chemistry, Agriculture
- August 18: General English
- August 19: Physical Education & Sports and National Cadet Corps
- August 20: Mathematics
- August 21: Economics
- August 22: Sociology, Public Administration, Business Studies
- August 25: Psychology, Biology, Fundamentals of E-Business, Defence Studies, NSQF subjects
- August 26: Computer Science
- August 27: Geography
- August 28: Home Science
- August 29: Music (Tabla), Music (Vocal), Music Instrumental, Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu, Media studies, Sanskrit, French, German, Dance
Exam Timing
The exams of both classes will be held from 11 am to 2:15 pm.
How to Check the Exam Schedule
PSEB exam schedule can be checked by going to the official website of PSEB, which is pseb.ac.in. Students can download the datesheet and make preparations accordingly.
Preparation Tips
Students are encouraged to study hard for the exams and utilize their time properly. They must concentrate on re-examining the syllabus and solving question papers from previous years.
Following the exam timetable and study advice, students can do well in the compartment exams and obtain their targeted scores.
