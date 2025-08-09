PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 Out Today: Check Merit List, Cutoff & Counselling Details

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, will release the PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 today, August 9, on its official website – pgimer.edu.in.

The results will be available in merit list and individual scorecard formats. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their results online and download the merit list to know their qualifying status. A direct result link will also be provided here once activated.

The PGIMER BSc Nursing Entrance Exam 2025 was conducted on July 27, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admissions into the BSc Nursing programme across the institute’s main campuses.

Along with the result, PGIMER will release the expected cutoff marks and the counselling schedule for shortlisted candidates. Those who qualify as per the merit list will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates on PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025, cutoff, merit list, and counselling details directly from the official website.

Official Website: pgimer.edu.in