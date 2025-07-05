OUAT 2025 Entrance Exam Results Declared — Check Your Score at ouat.ac.in
The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has announced the results of the OUAT 2025 entrance exam on July 5. Students who took the test for undergraduate admissions can now check their scorecards online at ouat.ac.in. The results are shared in percentile format, and they are important for those applying to courses in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and related sciences.
A detailed rank list will be released by mid-July, and counselling is expected to begin in August. Candidates are advised to download their scorecards and keep all necessary documents ready for the admission process.
How to Check OUAT 2025 Result
Follow these steps to view your result:
Visit the official website: ouat.ac.in
Click on the link that says "OUAT 2025 Result / Scorecard"
Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
Click Submit/Login
Your percentile-based scorecard will appear on the screen
Download it and save a copy
Take a printout for counselling and document verification
What’s Next: Rank List & Counselling Timeline
July 14: Rank list to be published
July 22 (approx): Intimation-cum-rank cards to be released
August 4 to 13: Counselling for UG courses
Mid-July: Admissions for Diploma in Agro-Polytechnic courses start
Mid-August: Government-sponsored seats to be filled
August 18: UG classes likely to begin
Documents Required for OUAT 2025 Admissions
Make sure you have the following documents ready for counselling:
OUAT 2025 Scorecard (from the official website)
Intimation-cum-Rank Card
Class 10 Mark Sheet & Certificate (for date of birth proof)
Class 12 Mark Sheet & Certificate
Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS, if applicable)
Domicile/Residential Certificate (if required)
Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, etc.)
Passport-size Photographs (as per official specs)
Counselling Registration Proof (receipt or confirmation page)
Any other documents mentioned in the counselling notice