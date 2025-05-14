OU Degree Second Semester Exams for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BSW from June 4

Osmania University (OU) has officially announced the dates for the second-semester exams of various degree courses. According to the Controller of Examinations, Prof. Shashikanth, the exams for BA, B.Com, B.Sc, and BSW will begin on June 4, 2025. These exams will be conducted for regular students enrolled in the second semester of their respective courses.

The detailed exam schedule is now available on the official OU exams website at www.ouexams.in. Students are advised to visit the site regularly for updates and further instructions regarding their exam schedules.

The announcement provides students with ample time to prepare for the exams. By releasing the exam dates early, OU enables students to effectively plan their study schedules.

Students are encouraged to follow all instructions and guidelines provided by the university for a smooth exam process. For any additional queries, students can contact the examination office or visit the official website.

Stay updated and be ready for the exams starting June 4!