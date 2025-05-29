OU CELT 2025 Admissions Open – Apply for English Training by June 7

The Centre for English Language Training (CELT) at Osmania University has announced admissions for its upcoming English language training programs. The courses aim to improve communication skills and are open to a wide audience, including 10th and 12th pass students, government and private employees, business professionals, housewives, and others interested in developing their English.

Dr. Saveen Souda, Director of CELT, stated that the programs are designed to enhance fluency, grammar, pronunciation, vocabulary, and professional communication. He added that applications must be submitted by June 7, and classes will begin on June 9 at the Osmania University campus.

Courses Offered:

Advanced Course in Communication Skills and Personality Development

Interactive Course in English Grammar and Vocabulary

Advanced Course in Business Communication

English for Career

English for Housewives

Pronunciation Skills and Accent Neutralisation

Communication Skills and Creative Thinking (English & Physics)

English for Medical and Paramedical Professionals

Orientation Programme for Teachers in Interactive Teaching and Communication

CELT is known for its practical and interactive teaching style, focusing on real-world usage. Seats are limited and in high demand. Interested candidates should apply early. For more information, visit the CELT office at Osmania University.

This is an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking to improve their English for personal or professional growth.