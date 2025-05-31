Osmania University and affiliated colleges reopen from June 1, Monday!

The summer holidays are finally coming to an end, and Osmania University (OU) students, along with those from its affiliated colleges, can expect to resume their academic activities. According to a recent notification, colleges will resume on June 1, bringing the summer vacation to a close.

As part of the reopening, hostel and mess facilities within the OU campus are also being reopened. Hostel residents can look forward to the mess commencing lunch service on June 1. University officials have confirmed that hostels and mess facilities will remain shut from April 30 (after dinner) through May 31, and will reopen on June 1 at lunch.

Over the summer holiday, the university will carry out repair and maintenance works in all the hostels. This will ensure that the hostels are in good condition and offer a safe living environment for students.

With the reopening of the colleges on June 1, students are likely to see a new academic calendar in effect. The university has called on all students to cooperate and make suitable arrangements to go back to their studies.

With the colleges about to reopen, students can begin preparing for the new academic session. It's time to drag those books out from the shelf, clean your notes, and get back in the academic spirit. With a new beginning, students can look up to a fruitful and successful academic session.