OJEE Result 2025 Declared: Download Rank Card at ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has announced the results of the 2nd/Special OJEE 2025, paving the way for thousands of students to take the next step in their academic journey. The results are now available online, and candidates can download their rank cards from the official portal, ojee.nic.in.

A Fair and Transparent Evaluation Process

The OJEEB conducted the computer-based exams on July 15 and 16, 2025, with over 50,000 candidates participating. The evaluation process was thorough, fair, and transparent, ensuring that candidates' scores genuinely reflect their capabilities. Chairperson Dr. Niranjan Mahapatra emphasized the board's commitment to fairness and transparency.

How to Check Your Results

To access their rank cards, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website: Go to ojee.nic.in and find the link labelled "Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE 2025."

and find the link labelled "Download Rank Card for 2nd/Special OJEE 2025." Log in: Enter your application number and password, or use your date of birth details.

Verify: Enter the displayed captcha code to confirm you are human.

Submit: Click the Submit button to access your rank card.

Review and download: Check your detailed marksheet, which displays your roll number, application ID, subjects, marks scored, overall rank, and qualification status. Download and print the rank card for future reference.

Importance of OJEE and the Special Round

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a significant state-level examination that offers admission into various professional courses in Odisha's educational institutions. The 2nd/Special OJEE round provides candidates with another opportunity to secure admission in the current academic session, reducing missed opportunities and promoting fairness.

What's Next?

With the results announced, the counselling and seat allotment procedures will begin shortly. Candidates are advised to save and safeguard their rank cards, as these documents will be vital for admission counselling and verification.

The prompt announcement of results reflects the OJEEB's dedication to transparency and student welfare, mitigating undue stress during this crucial phase. As students navigate their educational journeys, it's essential to have support structures in place, such as counselling, mentoring, and mental health resources, to help them succeed.

Also read: New UPI Rules from August 1: Daily Limits and AutoPay Changes Explained