Odisha Plus Two Results 2025 on May 6?

One viral message doing the rounds on social media stated that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, would declare the Plus Two examination results on May 6, 2025. The CHSE, however, has now officially dismissed the rumor by claiming that no date has been decided for the result declaration.

Evaluation Process Completed

Plus Two board exams in all streams were conducted throughout Odisha and came to an end on March 27, 2025. The evaluation process commenced on schedule on April 2 at more than 1,276 evaluation centers located throughout the state. According to sources at the CHSE, up to May 1, the answer sheets have already been evaluated.

Results Most Likely to Come Out in the Third Week of May

The CHSE Exam Controller declared that though the evaluation activity is nearly finished, the Council is going the extra mile to maintain accuracy and justice in result tabulation. He guaranteed that the results will likely be announced by the third week of May, but a specific date will only be made available through the official CHSE website and recognized media channels.

How to Check CHSE Odisha Plus Two Results 2025

After the results are announced, students can verify their marks on the official CHSE website. Following is the procedure to do so:

Go to the official CHSE website

Click on the 'Result' link

Enter your roll number and other necessary details

Submit and see your result

Final Word

The CHSE has emphasized that they should only be believed based on authentic information. Students are discouraged from believing unofficial messages, social media forwards, or viral notices unless they are authenticated by CHSE in the form of an official press release or the website of the council. Monitor the official CHSE Odisha website for any official news.