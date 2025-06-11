Odisha OJEE 2025 Results: Complete List of Subject-Wise Toppers Announced

The Odisha Department of Skill Development & Technical Education declared the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2025 results on June 10 at 5:30 PM. All those who took the exam can check and download their scorecards from the official website—ojee.nic.in.

In an official function to be held at the SCTE&VT Auditorium Hall, which is behind the Governor's House in Bhubaneswar, the State Skill Development & Technical Education Minister will announce the results. It is a major milestone for thousands of candidates hoping to get admission to different professional courses in Odisha.

OJEE is the portal to a variety of academic courses at government and private universities in the state. These are undergraduate courses like Bachelor of Pharmacy, BSc Nursing, and Bachelor of Cinematic Art & Technology (BCAT) and postgraduate courses like MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan, MBA, MCA, and MSc in Computer Science. Diploma and science graduates are also eligible for lateral entry courses as part of the entrance.

This year, a number of students have been recognised at the state level for their outstanding performance in various categories. Manmanth Behera bagged the first rank in MTech, and Jatin Meher bagged the top rank in Bachelor of Pharmacy. Gourab Swain was the topper in lateral entry for diploma holders in engineering, and Sakhi Kumari topped in the B.Sc. lateral entry stream.

Sagarika Das scored the top mark in lateral entry pharmacy. Among management aspirants, Anurag Mishra was the top in the MBA category, and S. Siseendri was the first in MCA. For the integrated MBA course, Ansuman Pati was ranked highest. In creative arts, Neha Priyadarshini and Sanidhya Nayak topped cinematography and film editing, respectively, under BCAT.

Postgraduate specialisations also recorded excellent performances—Hitesh Kumar Dhal ranked first in MPharm, Asmita Subudhi in MArch, and Urmikant Maninnandan Sahu in MPlan.

Results are available on the official website of OJEE listed above. Candidates are requested to have their application credentials ready for a smooth login.

