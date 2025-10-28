October 29 School Holiday or not?

With the festive period after Diwali coming to a close, schools in the majority of the states in India will resume from Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Yet, some areas will remain on holiday because of state festivals and the Cyclone 'Montha' warning. Holidays have been declared by some southern states and coastal areas due to safety concerns owing to the expected heavy rain and cyclone warnings.

Here is a final roundup of the state-wise school holiday status for October 29:

Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh

Schools in Bihar will be shut on October 29 due to the continuing celebrations of Chhath Puja. Schools will reopen from October 30.

Schools in Jharkhand are likely to remain closed on October 29 for the festival too, with confirmation to follow.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, schools are opening on October 29, having taken holidays on October 27 and 28. Parents can confirm from schools directly or through official WhatsApp groups in case of any last-minute updates.

West Bengal

Schools in West Bengal will open on October 29 after the Chhath Puja holidays. But again, they will close on October 31 on account of Jagadhatri Puja, an important festival in the state.

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, a number of districts have announced school holidays owing to heavy rainfall and the Cyclone 'Montha' warning. Schools in the following districts will remain closed until October 29:

East Godavari

Annamayya

Kadapa

NTR

Bapatla

Krishna

Guntur

Red alerts and holidays in Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and YSR Kadapa have been extended by authorities owing to deteriorating weather.

Odisha

All schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in Gajapati district will be closed until October 30 owing to the cyclone warning.

Also, eight districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur — have been placed on high alert since they are under the Red Zone. Officials have asked all districts to remain ready in case the cyclone changes its direction.

Delhi

The Delhi government had announced a public holiday on October 27 for Chhath Puja, but schools have reopened from October 28. Delhi has no school holiday on October 29.

Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an Orange Alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts for heavy rain. There is no statewide school holiday declared yet.

Local district administrations are keeping an eye on the weather, and a holiday can be declared at short notice if the situation turns worse. Parents should look out for school WhatsApp groups and official releases for updates.

Stay Updated Through Official Channels

Parents should keep themselves updated with their school's official WhatsApp groups and websites for immediate updates. In cases of heavy rain or cyclones, holiday announcements might be released late in the evening, and schools would release official messages so as not to confuse anyone.