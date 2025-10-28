October 28 School Holiday due to Cyclone Montha: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and More

As Cyclone Montha approaches, several states in India are taking precautions to ensure the safety of their citizens. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall and strong winds in various regions, prompting authorities to declare school holidays in some states.

October 28 School Holiday: States That Have Declared Holidays

Andhra Pradesh: The state government has declared a three-day holiday from October 27 to October 29, 2025, due to the severe weather conditions.

Odisha: Schools in the Ganjam district will be closed on October 28, 2025, as a precautionary measure.

Puducherry: Schools will be closed for three days, from October 27 to October 29, 2025, due to the cyclone.

States Where School Holiday Status Is Yet to Be Announced

Tamil Nadu: Although the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts, the state government has not yet announced any school holidays for October 28, 2025.

Kerala: The state is under orange and yellow alerts, but no official announcement has been made regarding school holidays on October 28, 2025.

Telangana: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts, but no official announcement has been made regarding school holidays on October 28, 2025.

Karnataka: The state is under yellow and orange alerts, but no official announcement has been made regarding school holidays on October 28, 2025.

Safety Precautions

The authorities have advised people to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till October 29, 2025. People in vulnerable areas are being evacuated to safer locations.

Latest Updates

For the latest updates on school holidays and weather conditions, students and parents can follow the official websites of the respective state governments or check the IMD website for updates. Stay safe and stay informed!

Also read: Cyclone Montha To Landfall in AP Today, Oct 28: 10 Points