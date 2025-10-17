October 18 School Holiday or not?

As October 18, 2025, approaches, students and parents across India are checking whether schools will operate normally or remain closed. While certain states have announced holidays due to festivals or special events, most schools nationwide are expected to follow regular schedules tomorrow. Here’s a detailed look at the state-wise situation.

Schools Closed on October 18

Karnataka: Schools in Karnataka will be closed tomorrow as part of the Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey that is being conducted. The holiday period has been extended by the state government to let teachers take part in the survey, which means one more day of holiday for the students.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan schools are continuing with their festive holidays, which are ongoing till October 24. October 18 is included in this holiday, so schools will not be open.

Andhra Pradesh: Government and aided schools in Andhra Pradesh will remain closed tomorrow as a result of previous arrangements after Prime Minister Modi visited the state. This one-day holiday is for all schools in the state.

Schools Open on October 18

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh schools will not remain closed, as the Diwali holidays have been planned from October 20.

Bihar: Schools in Bihar will run as usual on October 18, with the festival holiday beginning from October 19 in most districts.

Telangana: Telangana schools will run as usual on October 18, with no special holidays scheduled.

Jammu & Kashmir (Jammu Division): Jammu schools will run as usual tomorrow, although there could be occasional closures based on unseasonable weather.

October 18, 2025 will see Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh students having a holiday, whereas most other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, and Jammu will run regular classes.

Since mid-October coincides with Diwali and other holiday festivities later in the month, parents are asked to verify with their neighborhood schools or education authority regarding official announcements. Some schools might announce early releases or extra holidays based on local conditions.

Overall, while some states will be observing holidays tomorrow, most students throughout India should have a regular school day on October 18, 2025.

Also read: Diwali 2025: School Holiday October 20 or 21?