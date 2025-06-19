NTA NIFT Final Result 2025; Check UG/PG Scores at exams.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to declare the NIFT 2025 Final Result for undergraduate and postgraduate courses on its official website exams.nta.ac.in. Candidates who took the Creative Ability Test (CAT), General Ability Test (GAT), and Stage 2 exams can expect to view their scorecards online shortly.

Verifying NIFT 2025 Final Result

To obtain their scorecards, candidates can follow these procedures:

Go to the NTA NIFT website: Visit exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the Final Result link: Click on the "Final Result 2025" link.

Log in with credentials: Enter Application Number and Date of Birth.

Access and download scorecard: View and download your NIFT 2025 scorecard.

Post-Result Process: Counselling Registration

Following the announcement of the NIFT Final Result 2025, the counselling registration process will start. The candidates will have to:

Register online: Enter details as required and register.

Upload documents: Provide required documents, such as mark sheets, certificates, and identity proof.

Enter campus and programme preferences: Select your preferred campus and programme.

Engage in seat allotment: Depending on your merit position and preferences.

Required Documents for NIFT Counselling 2025

Applicants should have the following documents at hand for the counselling process:

NIFT 2025 Admit Card and Scorecard

Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Transfer and Migration Certificates

Passport-sized Photographs

Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.)

The counselling procedure is expected to begin in mid-to-late June 2025. Candidates are recommended to keep visiting the NTA NIFT website for counselling schedule updates and other relevant notifications.