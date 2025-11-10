November 10 School Holiday: State-Wise Updates!

After a long series of holidays caused by local festivals, elections, and the impact of Cyclone Montha, schools across India are returning to normal. As of Monday, November 10, 2025, there is no nationwide school holiday, and regular classes are being conducted in almost all states.

Over the past few weeks, many schools in southern and eastern India faced temporary closures due to heavy rainfall and weather alerts. However, the situation has now improved, allowing students to get back to their academic routines.

In Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, schools that were previously shut because of Cyclone Montha have reopened. Local authorities have confirmed that normal operations have resumed, and no fresh weather warnings have been issued for Monday.

In Uttar Pradesh, students are back in classrooms after an extended break for the Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela, which was observed from November 3 to 6 in districts like Anupshahr. With the event concluded, all schools have restarted regular classes.

Bihar has also resumed normal school schedules after a brief closure during the first phase of Assembly Elections held on November 6. Schools reopened on Friday, November 7, and will continue with their usual timetable.

Tamil Nadu and Telangana schools are functioning as normal as well, though authorities have urged caution. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds in some districts, and local administrations may issue short-term closures if conditions worsen.

Upcoming School Holidays and Events

While most schools are open on November 10, there are a few upcoming holidays and events that students and parents should keep in mind. On November 11, several schools in Bihar will remain closed due to the second phase of Assembly Elections. On November 14, schools across the country will celebrate Children’s Day (Bal Diwas) — though classes will continue, the day will be marked by special activities and programs rather than regular lessons.

On November 15, schools in Jharkhand will be closed in honor of Jharkhand Foundation Day. Later in the month, on November 24, schools in northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will remain shut for Shaheedi Diwas (Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji), a day of remembrance for the revered Sikh Guru.

In summary, Monday, November 10, 2025, marks a return to regular classes for most schools across India. After weeks of weather disruptions and festive holidays, students and teachers are back to their normal academic routines, signaling stability and normalcy in the school calendar.